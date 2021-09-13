Delhi Police prevents delivery executive from killing himself

According to police, the man came to the flyover to attempt suicide after consuming alcohol on Sunday evening

Timely intervention by the Delhi Police prevented a 42-year-old man from committing suicide by jumping off the Andrews Ganj flyover in Delhi, officials said on Monday. Originally hailing from Almora in Uttarakhand, the man, who is a food delivery executive, has been living in Delhi for around four years, they said. Here are more details.

Details

The man came to attempt suicide after consuming alcohol: Police

According to police, he came to the flyover to attempt suicide after consuming alcohol with a friend on Sunday evening. Around 6 pm, when Kotla Mubarak Pur Station House Officer (SHO) Vinay Kumar Tyagi was patrolling the area, he received information that a man was trying to jump from the flyover. He immediately alerted the local staff, motorcycle patrolling team, and PCR staff.

Incident

SHO deployed police personnel near the flyover

When SHO Tyagi reached there with his team, they spotted a man who was trying to jump from the flyover, a senior police officer said. The man was standing near the flyover iron railing and was loudly saying that he is "disappointed with his life" and "wanted to die," he added. The SHO deployed police personnel near the flyover.

Rescue

SHO engaged man in talks, signaled officers to grab him

The SHO also deployed another team with a net under the flyover as he himself tried to engage the man in talks and assured him of all help, said Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South). In the meantime, the SHO signaled Constable Vipul and Assistant Sub-Inspector Subhash to grab the person and he was rescued from taking any drastic step, he said.

Information

The man was counseled, handed over to his acquaintance

The man was counseled and later handed over to his acquaintance, police said, adding that his wife and two children stay with him in the Khel Gaon area of Hauz Khas.