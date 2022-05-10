Lifestyle

Your guide to booking the perfect homestay

Your guide to booking the perfect homestay

Written by Lahari Basu May 10, 2022, 11:17 am 2 min read

Homestays in remote locations tend to have poor mobile network. Verify if your network operates there. (Photo credit: Pexel)

If you are on the lookout for a nice getaway and want to book a lodging option, you may check the reviews and the photos of the property and book the place. It's always a nice experience to meet and spend time with a local who can guide you. What details should you focus on before finalizing your stay with a home?

#1 Decide your purpose of travel

Book your homestay based on your purpose of travel. If you are aiming for extensive hikes, adventure activities, or city tours, check if your homestay is near the places of interest to you. Commuting daily for hours can be hectic and might ruin the holiday fun. Also, homestays are best suited for leisurely travel, when you want to enjoy the view from the hilltop.

#2 Look at the amenities they offer

You might want to check for the provision of air conditioners in a homestay in hot places like Rajasthan and for heaters in places like Himachal Pradesh. As per needs, also check for Wi-Fi, laundry services, Cable TV, and power backup. Homestays in remote locations tend to have unstable power connectivity and poor mobile network. Verify beforehand if your mobile network is available there.

#3 Check the connectivity

If you do not want to cut yourself off from mobile networks or public transport, then don't go to homestays located in remote corners since commuting will be problematic. If you have to rely on one driver to reach your destination, think twice if you will be OK to take that risk. Hiring a cab just to reach a distant homestay is also expensive.

#4 Understand the meal situation

Depending on the location, some homestays may include food in their daily tariff, while some might only have breakfast included while you have to pay for meals separately. If you have food preferences and allergies, make it clear to the host and discuss if they can meet your needs. Get clarity on this aspect and then decide on your stay.

#5 Your company matters

If you are a solo traveler, all you have to worry about is your comfort and safety. But if you are traveling with your family, older adults, or children, you are responsible for them as well. Figure out if the place is accessible for older adults, child-friendly, or pet friendly if you want to bring your pets along on the trip.