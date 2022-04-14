Lifestyle

5 must-visit places in Kasauli

Written by Lahari Basu Apr 14, 2022, 03:19 pm 3 min read

Kasauli is a great weekend getaway from Chandigarh and a nice place to relax. (Photo credit: Flickr)

Kasauli, a colonial-era hill station in Himachal Pradesh, is extremely popular among tourists. Besides being a hiker's paradise, this place holds historical and religious significance as well. Those in love with nature's wonders would be amazed to see how charming this quaint Himalayan town is. Kasauli makes for one of the best quick weekend destinations for those in the nearby metro cities.

Information How to reach Kasauli

The closest airport is in Shimla, 35 km away. Kalka is the nearest railway station situated 40 km away. Kasauli is well connected to Delhi and Chandigarh by road. There are also several bus services available till Parwanoo.

#1 Mall Road

Decked with cobblestone roads, Victorian architecture, gardens, and dense fog, Kasauli will delight you at every corner with its old-world charm. The birthplace of Ruskin Bond, Kasauli is the dream destination for many budding writers, and Bond's readers. Mall Road is home to several cafes, restaurants, bookstores, and Kasauli Club. Visit the Kasauli Brewery to try the delicious beverages.

#2 Monkey Point

The highest point in Kasauli, this place has a temple dedicated to Lord Hanuman. Kasauli is believed to be Lord Hanuman's resting place during his search for Sanjeevani Booti for Lakshman in Ramayana. Thus Kasauli is a place of immense religious significance as well. Monkeys crowd this temple most of the time. It offers a spectacular view of Chandigarh and the Sutlej River.

#3 Gurkha Fort

Kasauli has something for history buffs too - the legendary Gurkha Fort. Established in 1900 by a Gurkha chief for their war against the British, the Gurkha Fort today is a symbol of the courageous Gurkhas. No entry fee is charged to visit this historical architecture. The Gurkha Fort is around 16 kms away from Parwanoo and is surrounded by a dense forest.

#4 Sunset Point

If sunsets are too mainstream for you, wait till you check out the foggy peaks far away from this sunset point. It was earlier called Hawa Ghar, because of the steady cool breeze that you can enjoy here throughout the year. Reaching the Sunset Point can be a refreshing little hike. Post-sunset, it's a fabulous view to see the city light up.

#5 Walk the Gilbert Trail

Gilbert Trail is an easy hike of barely 1.5 km from Kasauli Club to the Air Force Station, close to Sunset Point. The path is known for its scenic views and sightings of different species of birds. You might also see some wild animals here. Once the trail ends, walk a little more to reach the end of the mountain for a spectacular view.