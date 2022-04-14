Lifestyle

Celebrating and understanding Vishu and Puthandu

Written by Lahari Basu Apr 14, 2022, 02:21 pm 2 min read

Vishukkani is a set of auspicious items prepared to be viewed as the first thing on the day of Vishu. (Photo credit: Flickr)

Just like the celebrations of Baisakhi, Bihu, and Poila Baisakh in northern and eastern India, southern states Kerala and Tamil Nadu have specific rituals to welcome the first day of the new year in spring. Although the practices are slightly different from the former, the significance and symbolism are the same. Here's a look at understanding Vishu and Puthandu.

#1 Vishu in Kerala

Vishu is the first day of the astronomical year in Kerala when people worship Lord Vishnu, the "God of Time." Vishu has been celebrated in Kerala since 844 AD. Celebrated in Kerala, some parts of Karnataka, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu, the festival calls for family time, feasting, prayers, and a unique ritual called Vishukkani. This year it coincides with Puthandu on April 14.

#2 Celebrations

As part of Vishukkani, people collect auspicious items and start their day by seeing them on Vishu. Coconut, rice, fruits, blossoms of the Kani Konna flower, money, cloth (pattu), and mirror are the items that are usually placed together. Children celebrate with firecrackers, and everyone wears new clothes. Just like in any other festival, kids get some pocket money from elders to splurge!

#3 Vishu Sadhya

Dishes with varying tastes are served for sadhya (feast). Vishu Kanji is made of rice, coconut milk, and spices. Vishu katta is prepared from rice powder, coconut milk, and jaggery. Thoran is a dry vegetable dish, Mampazhappulissery is a mango soup, and Veppampoorasam is a bitter dish. These dishes remind us that one may get experiences of all flavors in the coming year.

#4 Puthandu -- Tamil New Year

Puthandu or Puthuvarudam according to the Hindu calendar, is the first day of the traditional Tamil New Year. The day is also known as Varsha Pirappu. This year, it is today April 14. People wear new clothes and visit temples for prayers on this auspicious occasion. In Tamil Nadu, people decorate their home entrances with rangolis using rice flour called kolam.

#5 Celebrations

A tray is prepared with three fruits, betel leaves and areca nut, jewelry, money, flowers, and a mirror as the first sight of the new year. A feast follows after people have paid their respects to the elders. Mangai-pachadi is a complex dish prepared with jaggery, mustard, raw mango, neem, and red chilies. The concept of this recipe is similar to Vishu Sadhya.