Top 5 tourist places in Lansdowne

When you feel like you need a little digital detox from your tiring urban life, hit the road and travel to a place close to nature. Somewhere you can hear birds sing, and old leaves crumble under your feet and get an uninterrupted view of the faraway mountains. Situated at a height of 1,780 meters in Uttarakhand, Lansdowne is one such peaceful place.

Busses are available from the Dehradun bus depot and Jolly Grant Airport which is 145 Km away from the town. Bus services are also available from Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Chandigarh, Amritsar, and Jaipur. Kotdwar is the nearest railway station which is 40 kilometers from Lansdowne.

#1 Kalagarh Tiger Reserve

Jungle safari is a popular activity in Lansdowne. Kalagarh Tiger Reserve can be accessed through the Pakhro gate, Vatanvasa Gate, and Kolhuchaur. Get your adrenaline rush as you pass through the dense forest to spot elephants, tigers, leopards, and dears. The nearest entry gate from the town is Vatanvasa. The best time to visit is any time between November to June.

#2 Bhullatal (Lake)

Bhullatal is a man-made lake dedicated to the youth of The Garhwal Rifles who helped construct the lake. Located in the cantonment area of Lansdowne, the lake is maintained by the Indian Army. This is a well-known picnic spot, and people can also buy tickets for paddle-boating. You can spend a nice leisurely day visiting a nursery and a rabbit enclosure here.

#3 St. John's Church

St. John's Church is just a little trek away from Lansdowne. The beautiful interiors and pleasant surroundings of the church attract pilgrims and tourists alike. The construction of this church was completed in the year 1937. The Church was designed in colonial architecture and is spread over a wide area. It is also the only church in Lansdowne for worship.

#4 Bhim Pakora

The name itself raises eyebrows! This place is about two kilometers from Lansdowne and has a unique phenomenon. Legend has it, that during the time of Mahabharata, the Pandavas in exile spent a night here. Bhim, who was known for his super strength, had put one rock over another in a meticulous way that it never falls. And the rocks still stand perfectly balanced!

#5 Snow View Point

A short trek of three kilometers away from Lansdowne town is Snow View Point. This viewpoint offers captivating views of the snow-clad Himalayan peaks farther away. This place also opens up the scenery ahead of you for a perfect panoramic shot. Enjoy the bird's eye view of the valley below as you fill your lungs with the crisp mountain air.