Brazilian woman falls in love with a doll, delivers 'baby'

Written by Lahari Basu Jun 24, 2022, 01:13 pm 2 min read

Meirivone's mother made the doll for her since she felt lonely. (Photo credit: Jam Press)

In a strange turn of events, a Brazilian woman, Meirivone Rocha Moraes, 37, fell in love with someone special. You may think. "Oh! We all call our beaus special. What's the big deal?" The big deal is that her Prince Charming is a ragdoll! She tied the knot with him in the presence of 250 wedding guests. Now, the couple has welcomed a "baby."

Meets Marcelo Love at first sight

It was love at first sight for Meirivone Rocha Moraes when she met Marcelo, a ragdoll that her mother made for her. "It was because I didn't have a forró dancer. I would go to these dances but wouldn't always find a partner. Then he entered into my life, and it all made sense," Jam Press quoted Meirivone.

Details A wedding with ragdoll Marcelo

They were romantically involved from the very beginning, and that's how she claimed to get pregnant with Marcelo's child. Meirivone also claimed to put on weight during her pregnancy. Not wanting to give birth out of wedlock, she had a wedding with 250 friends and family members in attendance. Meirivone said, "It was a wonderful day for me, very important, very emotional."

Married life She praises her husband for being loyal and understanding

Talking about her faithful husband, Meirivone told Jam Press, "Married life with him is wonderful. He doesn't fight with me, he doesn't argue and he just understands me. Marcelo is a great and faithful husband." 'He has so many great qualities but the only downside is he's lazy. But I am a warrior and I keep it going for us."

Childbirth I am a woman of character: Meirivone

"I didn't feel the pain. He was here in 35 minutes," she spoke about welcoming their doll-child Marcelinho on May 21. She also expressed that it upsets her when people call her family fake. "I am a woman of character. My father and my mother taught me to be honest, to be a good person, and not want to take advantage of anything."