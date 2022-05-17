Lifestyle

World Hypertension Day 2022: Definition, types, and prevention

Written by Sneha Das Expert opinion by Dr Akanksha Saxena May 17, 2022, 02:15 am 2 min read

Observed on May 17 every year, World Hypertension Day is celebrated to raise awareness about the prevention of hypertension, its harmful effects, and how to detect it and manage healthy blood pressure. High blood pressure or hypertension can lead to a lot of health problems like kidney disease, heart attacks, and strokes. The day was established in 2005 by the World Hypertension League (WHL).

Context Here is what our expert says

World Hypertension Day is observed to increase awareness regarding high blood pressure and its effects on the human body.

High blood pressure damages the blood vessels and organs such as the eyes, kidneys, liver, and brain.

Uncontrolled hypertension can cause stroke, blindness, and kidney and liver failure in susceptible individuals.

Early diagnosis and control of high blood pressure can mitigate these risks.

Definition What is hypertension?

Blood pressure is basically a measurement of the force with which a person's blood pushes against the blood vessel walls. When your blood pressure gets high, then the force of the blood against the artery walls becomes too high, which can cause serious health issues. Hypertension doesn't have any symptoms as such and therefore it is known as a "silent killer."

Types Types of hypertension

1. Primary or essential hypertension: This is the most common type of hypertension, which is caused due to unhealthy lifestyles, obesity, smoking, and aging. You may experience nose bleeds, tiredness, headaches, and dizziness in some cases. 2. Secondary hypertension: It is usually caused due to hormonal problems, kidney problems, thyroid, and tumors of the adrenal glands. Over-the-counter medications can also lead to secondary hypertension.

Prevention How to prevent hypertension?

If you want to keep your blood pressure in a healthy range, then start making some tweaks to your lifestyle. Get involved in some physical activity like brisk walking, bicycling, etc. for 30 minutes per day to keep your weight in check and manage your blood pressure. Avoid smoking and alcohol and maintain a healthy diet. Get enough sleep to maintain a healthy heart.

Health How can hypertension patients stay healthy?

If you have been diagnosed with hypertension, then boost your potassium intake to lessen the effects of sodium on blood pressure. You can have potassium-rich fruits and veggies. Reduce sodium intake to maintain your blood pressure levels and consume less processed foods. Avoid caffeine as it can trigger hypertension problems. Monitor your blood pressure at home, visit your doctor regularly, and exercise daily.