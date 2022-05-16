Lifestyle

5 homemade jam recipes you must try

5 homemade jam recipes you must try

Written by Sneha Das May 16, 2022, 06:26 pm 2 min read

These homemade jam recipes are made with fresh fruits and contain no preservatives or artificial colors. (Photo credit: Rawpixel)

Made with fresh chunks of fruits, jams are a favorite among everyone. They are perfect for those busy mornings when you are rushing for school or office. You can have jam on bread, rotis, or biscuits. Homemade jams are healthier as they are made with fresh ingredients and the sugar content can be adjusted according to your preference. Here are five homemade jam recipes.

#1 Strawberry jam

Made with fresh strawberries, this jam can be spread on crispy brown toast for your morning breakfast. You can also mix it into your milkshakes. Blend strawberries until pureed. Boil the strawberry puree in a saucepan and cook for five minutes. Add sugar, and lemon juice and stir well. Add more sugar and cook well until it thickens. Let it cool and it's ready.

#2 Mango jam

Summers are incomplete without some fresh juicy mangoes. So, why not try some luscious and sweet and tangy flavored mango jam on your freshly buttered toast. Mix together fresh ripe mango pulp with sugar and lemon juice in a nonstick pan. Cook the mixture for 12 minutes until it thickens and becomes glossy. Let it cool and enjoy with toasted bread or paranthas.

#3 Pineapple jam

This homemade pineapple jam tastes delicious and the rich and tarty-sweet flavors will give you beachy vacation vibes. Blend pineapple cubes into a coarse paste. Cook the coarsely crushed pineapple along with sugar in a non-stick pan for 15 minutes until it thickens. Let it cool. Add lemon juice and mix well. Refrigerate and store in an airtight container. Serve with toasts as needed.

#4 Mixed fruit jam

Made with fresh fruits like bananas, apples, oranges, plums, grapes, etc., this mixed fruit jam will take you back to your childhood. Blend together chopped apples, oranges, bananas, black grapes, pineapple, plums, and strawberries until smooth. Boil this puree along with sugar. Let it simmer until thickens. Add lemon juice and mix well until it turns semi-solid. Let it cool and enjoy.

#5 Apple jam

Peel and chop some fresh apples and keep them aside. Add sugar to a pan and cook until it thickens. Add cinnamon powder and chopped apples and cook for 30 minutes. Mash the apples until it reaches a thick consistency. Cook the mixture for a few more minutes. Let the jam cool and it's ready to spread on your toast, rotis, and biscuits.