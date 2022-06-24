Lifestyle

Manhattanhenge: The magical phenomenon on Manhattan's east-west streets

Written by Lahari Basu Jun 24, 2022, 10:23 am 2 min read

This beautiful phenomenon can also be experienced in a few other cities.

When the setting Sun aligns with the Manhattan street grid, illuminating both sides of every cross street on the island, it is a sight to behold. This unique urban phenomenon is adored by the citizens and shutterbugs alike. Just like in ancient times, the sky served as a calendar and clock both, and this phenomenon serves as the modern-day celestial calendar.

Understanding What is Manhattanhenge?

A few times every year, the sunrise and sunset lie in perfect alignment with the city's east-west streets so that the sun is framed by skyscrapers at the horizon. This phenomenon is popularly known as Manhattanhenge. Several other places have also claimed their own henges, such as Torontohenge, MIThenge, and Chicagohenge. The term "henge" has nothing to do with astronomy, though.

Etymology Reason behind the name Manhattanhenge

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson popularized the term Manhattanhenge. It's linked to Stonehenge, a prehistoric observatory in England that consists of huge slabs of stacked stone. The top stone sits in such a manner that its tip aligns with the rising sun on the summer solstice. "Henge" is a predecessor of the word "hinge," thus the name refers to a place where two things join.

Scientific reason What causes this incredible phenomenon?

Manhattan's east-west streets are aligned at about a 29-degree angle from east-west. Twice a year, two weeks before and two weeks after the summer solstice, when the angle sunset is 29 degrees northward of west, the sun aligns with the east-west streets when it touches the horizon. This is known as Half Sun Manhattanhenge because half of the sun is below the horizon.

The exact dates change every year, depending on the date of the summer solstice. However, it occurs between the end of May and mid-July. A similar phenomenon happens near the winter solstice in January, with the rising sun. This year the phenomenon occurred on May 29 (half sun); May 30(full sun), and is scheduled for July 11 (full sun) and July 12 (half sun).