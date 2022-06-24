Lifestyle

National Upcycling Day: Why is upcycling better for environment

Written by Lahari Basu Jun 24, 2022, 10:01 am 3 min read

Upcycling avoids wastage of resources and also leads to creation of unique items. (Photo credit: Pixabay)

The US celebrates National Upcycling Day every year on June 24. Simply put, upcycling is taking old objects and adding your own creativity to make something new and unique. Remember watching all those house flips, and furniture flips on social media? Those are perfect examples of upcycling. However, upcycling doesn't always demand you change larger items, you can also upcycle smaller items.

Sustainable approach What is upcycling?

The term upcycling first started trending in 2002. People have been finding a new use for older items for centuries all over the world. But when a fad catches on, it spread like an inferno, and even the most common practices get glorified. Growing up, we have always seen older clothes being reused to make blankets and bags. Needless to praise this sustainable approach.

Upcycling tips Trend started with a book

Architect William McDonough and chemist Michael Braungart released a book titled Cradle to Cradle: Remaking The Way We Make Things, in 2002. They shared tips on upcycling, and even the book was upcycled from plastic and soy. Upcycling allows you to take a step toward sustainable living and reduces waste It is a highly creative process that works your brain cells and imagination.

Environmental factors The several benefits of upcycling

Upcycling an already existing item means that we don't need to use new raw materials to produce something. This saves natural resources like water. Upcycling can reduce the load on landfills These works of art often turn out to be extremely unique and chic. The process boosts your creativity. It also celebrates local craftsmanship and supports small businesses and local communities.

Upcycle something Get creative and celebrate the day

The best way to celebrate the day is to get something you are going to discard, or is of no use to you and think of a way to reuse it. Use old plastic bottles to make planters instead of buying new ones. Upcycle old clothes to design a new fashion attire. Turn your unused cardboard boxes into your children's or pet's play area.

DIY idea Here's a DIY project you can try

Cut a plastic bottle into two. Fill the bottom stable part with water, and invert the top part and fill with soil and a plant. Pierce holes in the cap and insert a couple of thick cotton yarns. Place the planter yarn down over the water. When you are away from home, the water-soaked cotton will keep the soil moist keeping your plant alive.