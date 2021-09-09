Mumbai teen honored with international award for environment-related project

Ayaan Shankta, a 12-year-old environmental activist has been named as a 2021 International Young Eco-Hero

A 12-year-old environmental activist from Mumbai has been named as a 2021 International Young Eco-Hero in recognition of his efforts to solve tough environmental problems. Ayaan Shankta won third place in the 8-14 age category for his project Conservation and Rehabilitation of Powai Lake, according to a media release issued on Wednesday.

Information

He is one of the 25 young environmental activists from across the globe honored by Action For Nature (AFN) as a 2021 International Young Eco-Hero, an award that recognizes eco-conscious youth aged 8 to 16 who are taking crucial steps to solve tough environmental problems.

Details

I aim for Powai Lake to regain past glory: Shankta

"My mission is for the lake to regain its past glory as a clean and vibrant body of water," said Shankta. His project aims to raise awareness about pollution, clean up the lake, and protect its ecosystem. Shankta has also authored an action report on lake conditions and is currently working on a documentary about Powai Lake.

Action For Nature

'Kids like Ayaan have shown next generation leaders are here'

"Not only will this help in bringing about ecological balance in the thickly populated city of Mumbai, but it will also help to conserve endangered species," he said. "Kids like Ayaan have shown that the next generation of leaders is here, and they are refusing to wait to solve the world's most pressing environmental challenges," said Beryl Kay, president of Action For Nature.

Further details

These projects will have real, positive impacts: Kay

"The projects that these young people created will have real, positive impacts on their communities, and will also help solve global climate challenges and inspire others," he said. Action for Nature is an international non-profit organization that encourages young people to nurture love and respect for the Earth and to take personal action to improve the environment.