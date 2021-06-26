Delhi government to run 15-day plantation drive from today

The Delhi government aims to plant 33 lakh saplings this year

The Delhi government will run a tree plantation drive for next 15 days starting June 26, as part of Van Mahotsav, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Saturday. Rai, who inaugurated Van Mahotsav at Ghari Mandu on Yamuna Bank, said the government aims to plant 33 lakh saplings this year as part of its goal of planting two crore trees in its five-year term.

Details

Plantation drive will run in all 70 assembly constituencies

"During the next 15 days, we will run the plantation program in all 70 assembly constituencies led by the respective MLAs. And we are hoping to meet most of our aim of planting 33 lakh saplings this year during this drive," Rai said. He added that all the departments involved in plantation drives have been given directions for audit of the earlier programs.

Re-plantation

Trees cut due to development works will be re-planted

"The audit report from the forest department will soon be made public," Rai said. To control the pollution problem in Delhi, Rai said, "Agencies have been finalized that will monitor re-plantation of the trees that are cut due to development works. The agency will make sure the trees and plants removed during any development work are planted at another location."

Information

Manish Sisodia to participate in plantation drive on June 28

The move is part of the new tree plantation policy that was cleared last year to prevent felling of trees due to development works in Delhi. According to The New Indian Express, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will participate in the drive on June 28.