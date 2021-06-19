Families of six deceased bravehearts to get Rs. one crore

The six men include three from the Indian Air Force, two from Delhi Police, and one from Civil Defense Wing

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said that the families of six IAF, Delhi Police, and civil defense personnel who died in the line of duty will get an ex gratia of Rs. one crore, and asserted that the city government stood "shoulder-to-shoulder" with the kin of these bravehearts. The announcement was made during an online briefing.

Quote

'Decision taken to honor these men and support their families'

Sisodia said, "The decision was taken during a meeting on Saturday to honor these men and support their families. The six men include three from the Indian Air Force, two from the Delhi Police, and one from the city's Civil Defense wing."

Details

Government wants to provide 'a source for them to live'

"Although the loss of a soldier is irreparable, Arvind Kejriwal government, after coming to power had launched the scheme to provide ex gratia to families of such personnel so it could become a source for them to live with dignity," Sisodia said. He said that the Arvind Kejriwal government stands "shoulder-to-shoulder with the families" of these bravehearts who attained martyrdom while serving the country.

Twitter

Many of these families are supporting themselves on pension: Sisodia

The Deputy Chief Minister also later tweeted a list of the six men in uniform who have died in the line of duty. He said, "Many of these families are supporting themselves on pension. We cannot compensate for the precious lives lost, but we hope this ex gratia will help them in living a more dignified life."

Twitter Post

Here is what the Deputy Chief Minister tweeted

दिल्ली सरकार ने आज देश के लिए क़ुर्बान होने वाले 6 शहीदों के परिवारों को एक एक करोड़ रु. की सहायता सम्मान राशि देने का निर्णय लिया. इसमें से 3 भारतीय वायु सेना से, 2 दिल्ली पुलिस से और एक सिविल डिफ़ेंस से थे.@ArvindKejriwal सरकार अपने बहादुर सेनानियों की शहादत को नमन करती है. pic.twitter.com/qVJqNNWKUy — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) June 19, 2021

Scheme

Here is what the policy includes

The scheme came into effect in 2018. Under the scheme, one family member of the deceased will also be given a job as per his/her educational qualification in a Group C and Group D post under the Delhi government. Moreover, a compensation of Rs. 50,000 per month would also be awarded to the families of those missing in action or prisoners of wars.