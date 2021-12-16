Lifestyle 5 ways to prevent childhood obesity

Dec 16, 2021

Do you know obesity can lead to heart diseases at a younger age in children? A study has shown that overweight kids are more prone to heart ailments. The problem tips over into adulthood as the foundation for health ailments is laid in childhood itself. The latest study proves that the habit of healthy eating should be inculcated early in children.

The study was published in the Pediatric Obesity Journal. It mapped abdominal visceral fat, arterial stiffness among 600 children, teenagers, and youngsters. Overweight youth were found to have higher levels of visceral fat (fat found in the abdomen) and arterial stiffness, thus linking abdominal fat to cardiovascular problems in kids. Proper eating habits, fixed sleep patterns, and exercise can prevent obesity.

The key here is to make sure that the child is eating whole grains, fruits, vegetables, dairy, legumes. Weight loss is not recommended for young children as their body is developing at this stage. Concentrate more on healthy homemade food which provides a balanced diet. It is advisable to consult a family doctor if you are thinking about putting your child on a diet.

If you store junk food in the kitchen, the child will be tempted to eat it. Remove salty chips packets and sugary soft drinks from your kitchen. Put them out of reach of the kids if you can't get rid of them completely. Next time you go shopping, make sure to check the nutrition label at the back of the food product.

A study by the Harvard School of Public Health revealed that kids tend to consume more food while watching Television. Eating food while watching TV leads to mindless eating, kids and adults alike. Another distinct comment was that the children who had a TV set in their bedroom are more likely to put on weight than those who didn't.

The parents should make sure that the children are spending less time on the couch. Manage their schedule so that they complete their homework, do some reading, and get involved in other household activities. Also, restrict the time they spend in front of the TV, mobile phone, playing video games. The key is to ensure they do not remain stagnant for long.

Moving forward from the above point, it is important to ensure that kids indulge in some kind of physical activity for at least an hour daily. It can be either running, skipping or some kind of sport, like badminton, cricket, football, etc. You can even get them involved in things like Zumba, dancing, or take them trekking.