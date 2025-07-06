Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala suffers broken leg, dislocated ankle: Details

Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a broken leg and dislocated ankle. The injury was sustained during Saturday's FIFA Club World Cup quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Musiala was injured in the first half in a 50-50 challenge with PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. He was forced off on a stretcher in Bayern's 0-2 defeat to PSG.

Injury impact The severity of Musiala's injury The severity of Musiala's injury was such that the replay was not shown on the big screens at Mercedes Benz Stadium. His left leg, especially the ankle, got trapped under Donnarumma's body as he lunged for a rolling ball. This led to a visibly twisted ankle, indicating possible fractures or more serious damage. The 22-year-old couldn't stand on his own and was immediately attended to by Bayern's medical team.

Match aftermath The incident left both teams in shock The severity of Musiala's injury left both teams in shock. Donnarumma, who was visibly distressed by the incident, collapsed to the ground in disbelief. Players from both Bayern and PSG formed a circle around Musiala as he was carried off on a stretcher. Referee Anthony Taylor ended the first half prematurely with the score tied at 0-0 after this incident.

Player profile Musiala's importance to Bayern and Germany Musiala has become a key player for Bayern Munich since making his debut in 2020 at just 17. He was also named the German national team's Player of the Year in 2024 and was the runner-up for the Golden Boy award in 2023. The young star entered Saturday's match with three goals in the tournament, just one behind golden boot leaders Angel Di Maria and Marcos Leonardo.

Musiala Musiala will be out for a long period Bayern Munich's sporting director Max Eberl expressed shock at the severity of Musiala's injury and his long absence from the game. "This serious injury and the long absence are a real shock for Jamal and all of us. This hits FC Bayern hard," said Max. "Everyone knows how immensely important Jamal is for our game and what a central role he plays for our team. Furthermore, the human impact is incredibly bitter; we all feel for him: Jamal has just recovered from an injury and will now be out for another long period."