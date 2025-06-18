Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk faces 4-year ban for failed drugs test
What's the story
Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk has been charged with violating the Football Association's (FA) anti-doping regulations.
The 24-year-old Ukrainian international failed a drugs test and is now facing a potential four-year ban.
The FA provisionally suspended him in December after detecting an "adverse finding in a routine urine test."
Denial
Mudryk's shock and denial
Upon being provisionally suspended, Mudryk expressed his shock and denied knowingly using any banned substances.
He has not played for Chelsea since November 28 and hasn't been part of a matchday squad since December 1.
The club is supporting him during this period, with a focus on his mental well-being.
Official statement
FA charges Mudryk with anti-doping rule violations
The FA has confirmed that Mudryk has been charged with anti-doping rule violations.
These allegations involve the presence and/or use of a prohibited substance, as per regulations 3 and 4 of the FA's anti-doping regulations.
The governing body said it cannot comment further at this time since it's an ongoing case.
Club support
Chelsea are investigating the matter
Chelsea have not commented on the matter but previously said they would investigate what led to the failed test.
The club also reiterated Mudryk's firm denial of knowingly using any banned substances.
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca had also expressed his trust in Mudryk, saying "we support Mykhailo and trust means that we believe Mykhailo."
Career impact
Mudryk has been linked with a move away from Chelsea
Chelsea signed Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2023 for a fee that could rise to £89 million.
He is contracted with the club until June 2031 and has scored 10 goals in 73 appearances across all competitions.
However, his current situation has left Chelsea short on options for the flanks, prompting them to prioritize signing Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Gittens.