Bavuma reflected on the emotional impact of their victory. "It is quite overwhelming. We haven't seen people like that at the airport before," he said at a press conference.

"As players, you don't really realise what you've done but when you start to interact with people and see the emotion, it gives you a proper insight into what we've done. We are proud as a team but we are even more happy and proud that we've made our people proud."

"If you look at this team and the guys at the helm, we have done it the proper South African way. That's unique to this group. We have embraced everything that it means to be South African," Bavuma added.