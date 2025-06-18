'Overwhelming': Temba Bavuma on rousing reception at Johannesburg airport
What's the story
South Africa's national cricket team was given a rousing reception at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday.
The players returned home as the World Test Champions after defeating Australia in the final.
They were greeted by Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie and a large number of supporters from all walks of life, including children from KFC's Mini Cricket program and students from their former schools.
Warm reception
The players were showered with flowers, hugs, and autographs
The players were showered with flowers, hugs, and autographs as they par back in custom-made "champions" t-shirts.
The reception was a testament to the South African public's passion for cricket and the team's hard work over the years.
After their victory, South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma said it was overwhelming to see such a huge crowd at the airport.
Team spirit
'We've made our people proud'
Bavuma reflected on the emotional impact of their victory. "It is quite overwhelming. We haven't seen people like that at the airport before," he said at a press conference.
"As players, you don't really realise what you've done but when you start to interact with people and see the emotion, it gives you a proper insight into what we've done. We are proud as a team but we are even more happy and proud that we've made our people proud."
"If you look at this team and the guys at the helm, we have done it the proper South African way. That's unique to this group. We have embraced everything that it means to be South African," Bavuma added.
Overcoming challenges
True team effort after years of underperformance
Bavuma's words highlighted the team's unity and resilience throughout the cycle and in the final.
They had nine different Players of the Match in 2023-25, with 15 players scoring centuries or taking five-fors.
This has been hailed as a true team effort after years of underperformance.
Bavuma said their achievement is a message for all budding cricketers and individuals within South Africa that passion can help them achieve what seems unachievable.
Historic achievement
WTC win is one of South Africa's greatest sporting achievements
The WTC win is one of South Africa's greatest sporting achievements, ending a 27-year wait for an ICC trophy.
Enoch Nkwe, Director of National Teams and High Performance, called it "huge for South African cricket" and its impact on future generations.
He emphasized that despite facing many challenges, they've remained strong and never given up.
Leadership impact
The team is now looking forward to continuing their momentum
Shukri Conrad set up the coaching structure that led to this historic win. He had appointed Bavuma as captain, who is also South Africa's ODI captain.
The team is now looking forward to continuing their momentum into the white-ball space with optimism for future tournaments like the ODI World Cup in 2027.
South Africa clinch second ICC title with WTC win
South Africa claimed a historic victory in the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord's.
The Proteas clinched their first ICC trophy in 27 years. Before this win, SA's victory in an ICC event was the Champions Trophy (Knockout Trophy) in 1998.
Chasing a 282-run target, South Africa were 213/2 at stumps on Day 3.
Aiden Markram and Bavuma played pivotal roles. On Saturday June 14, SA, who needed 69 runs more for victory, got the job done with five wickets to spare.