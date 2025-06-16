A 'prominent Indian cricketer' asked me to retire: Karun Nair
What's the story
Karun Nair, who is set to return to Test cricket after seven years, has revealed that a 'prominent Indian cricketer' once advised him to retire and pursue financial security through T20 leagues.
Despite the suggestion, Nair's domestic dominance and resilience have earned him a place in India's squad for the upcoming Test series against England, starting on June 20 in Leeds.
Here are further details.
Resilience
Nair 'was never going to give up'
Nair recalled the conversation with the senior cricketer around two years ago, saying they suggested he retire for financial security in the T20 leagues.
However, he was determined not to give up on playing for India again.
"I was never going to give up on playing for India again," Nair told in an interview with the Daily Mail.
"I knew that regardless of the money, I would be kicking myself for giving up that easily," the 33-year-old added.
Comeback
Nair's domestic dominance and county stint
Nair's comeback is backed by his consistent performances in domestic cricket and a successful county stint.
He scored 736 runs at an average of 56.61, including a double century against Glamorgan, in 10 County Championship matches over two seasons for Northamptonshire.
He also scored 863 runs at an average of 53.93 in a title-winning Ranji Trophy season for Vidarbha in 2024-25.
Dominance
Heroics in Vijay Hazare Trophy
Before his county stint, Nair had a stellar 50-over season, scoring five centuries in eight innings at an incredible average of 389.50 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
His performances in domestic cricket, including his contributions to Vidarbha's successful Ranji Trophy campaign, have been instrumental in his selection for India's squad.
Notably, he made a brilliant double-hundred in the unofficial Test between India A and England Lions ahead of the series.
Prospects
Will Nair operate at number three?
As per several reports, India's new Test skipper Shubman Gill, who has been India's number three in Tests since Cheteshwar Pujara's exit, will reportedly bat at number four against England after Virat Kohli's retirement.
This vacates the number three spot and Nair is the front-runner to fill the seat, especially after his double-hundred which also came while operating at one down.
Abhimanyu Easwaran and Sai Sudharsan are the other contenders for the spot.