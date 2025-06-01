What's the story

Karun Nair's brilliant double-hundred in the ongoing unofficial Test between India A and England Lions in Canterbury has bolstered his chances of selection for the first Test against England.

Nair showcased a wide range of strokes including cuts, upper cuts, steers, and punched drives.

He walked in after India A opener and captain Abhimanyu Easwaran was dismissed for just eight runs on Day 1.

Here we discuss where Nair should bat in the upcoming India-England Test series.