Where should Karun Nair bat in India-England Test series?
What's the story
Karun Nair's brilliant double-hundred in the ongoing unofficial Test between India A and England Lions in Canterbury has bolstered his chances of selection for the first Test against England.
Nair showcased a wide range of strokes including cuts, upper cuts, steers, and punched drives.
He walked in after India A opener and captain Abhimanyu Easwaran was dismissed for just eight runs on Day 1.
Here we discuss where Nair should bat in the upcoming India-England Test series.
Match details
Nair powers India A
Batting at number three, Nair brilliantly tackled the Dukes cherry as he made runs with great intent.
The veteran batter was dismissed right after getting to his double-hundred.
The 33-year-old ended up scoring 204 runs from 281 balls, hitting 26 fours and a six.
He was dismissed by Zaman Akhter, leaving India A standing at 479/6.
The visitors eventually finished with a mammoth score of 557/10.
Career highlights
Nair's journey and potential Test position
Nair has played six Tests, the last one being in 2017. He became India's second triple-centurion in his third Test against England in Chennai in 2016.
He has been selected for the upcoming India-England Test series thanks to his golden run in the domestic circuit.
With the Test retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the team management might want someone experienced like Nair to bat in the top four.
Prospects
Will Nair operate at number three?
As per several reports, India's new Test skipper Shubman Gill, who has been India's number three in Tests since Cheteshwar Pujara's exit, will reportedly bat at number four against England after Kohli's retirement.
This vacates the number three spot and Nair is the front-runner to fill the seat, especially after his recent double-hundred which also came while operating at one down.
Contenders
Nair competing with this youngster
Sai Sudharsan, who has received his maiden Test call-up, is another prime contender to take a spot in India's top four.
The southpaw was a standout performer for the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 as he tallied over 750 runs.
His technique looked solid as even top-quality international bowlers struggled against him.
Though his First-Class average (39.93) is just about decent, his recent form makes him an enticing prospect.
Reasoning
Here's why Nair should pip Sudharsan
Although the 23-year-old Sudharsan has been rising through the ranks, he has just 29 FC games under his belt.
As Nair is way more experienced, he should pip Sudharsan in the XI at least for the first few Tests.
Though Abhimanyu Easwaran continues to be in India's Test squad, he is yet to make his international debut.
Moreover, his recent form hasn't been great. Hence, he is likely to continue warming the benches.
XI
Can India accommodate both Nair & Sudharsan in XI?
With the presence of all-rounders like Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, and Nitish Kumar Reddy, India are likely to go with just four specialist batters with Rishabh Pant being the wicket-keeper.
However, if the visitors opt for an extra batter then there will be a prospect of including Nair & Sudharsan in the same XI.
One of them will then have to bat at six as Pant occupies the number-five spot.
Jurel
Another contender for the number six spot
If India go for an extra batter at number six then wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel will also emerge as a contender.
Notably, he made a 120-ball 94 while batting at number five in the aforementioned India A-England A game.
Hence, if all players are fit and available, then only one of Nair & Sudharsan can make it to the XI.
Considering his form and track record, Nair should make the cut at least for the first couple of Tests.
Stats
A look at Nair's numbers in FC cricket
As per ESPNcricinfo, Nair came to the ongoing unofficial Test with 114 FC matches and 8,211 runs under his belt.
He has now gone past 8,400 runs (8,415), slamming his 24th ton in the format. He also has 36 fifties in addition.
Notably, Nair had a dream Ranji Trophy 2024/25 season for Vidarbha, helping his side win the title.
He managed 863 runs from 9 matches (16 innings) at an average of 53.93.