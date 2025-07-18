Crypto thefts all-time high as North Korean hackers steal $2B

Major breach

Most thefts tied to ByBit breach

The majority of the cryptocurrency theft this year can be traced back to a single breach at crypto exchange ByBit. North Korean hackers stole over $1.4 billion in crypto from the platform, much of which was later laundered and funneled into the North Korean regime, as per the investigations by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Chainalysis has linked this incident to a wider trend of hacking by North Korea as part of its sanctions evasion strategies.