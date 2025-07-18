'Housefull 5' arrives on Prime Video, but there's a catch
What's the story
The comedy-drama Housefull 5, directed by Tarun Mansukhani, was released in theaters on June 6. After a month-long run, both versions of the movie, Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B, are available on Amazon Prime Video. However, the titles are only available for rent at ₹249. The movie is likely to be accessible to all subscribers from August 1.
Movie details
A look at the storyline
Housefull 5 is the fifth installment in the popular Housefull franchise. The film, set on a luxury cruise, is filled with slapstick humor, mistaken identities, and chaotic situations revolving around a group of friends and their misadventures. The two versions feature different killers, but the rest of the film remains unchanged.
Film credits
The film was produced by Sajid Nadiadwala
Housefull 5 features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Chunky Pandey, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, and Nana Patekar. The film was produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Despite the star-studded cast and production team, the film received negative to mixed reviews.