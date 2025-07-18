'Housefull 5' is available for rent

'Housefull 5' arrives on Prime Video, but there's a catch

By Isha Sharma 09:57 am Jul 18, 202509:57 am

What's the story

The comedy-drama Housefull 5, directed by Tarun Mansukhani, was released in theaters on June 6. After a month-long run, both versions of the movie, Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B, are available on Amazon Prime Video. However, the titles are only available for rent at ₹249. The movie is likely to be accessible to all subscribers from August 1.