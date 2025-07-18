Page Loader
Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Housefull 5' arrives on Prime Video, but there's a catch
Summarize
'Housefull 5' arrives on Prime Video, but there's a catch
'Housefull 5' is available for rent

'Housefull 5' arrives on Prime Video, but there's a catch

By Isha Sharma
Jul 18, 2025
09:57 am
What's the story

The comedy-drama Housefull 5, directed by Tarun Mansukhani, was released in theaters on June 6. After a month-long run, both versions of the movie, Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B, are available on Amazon Prime Video. However, the titles are only available for rent at ₹249. The movie is likely to be accessible to all subscribers from August 1.

Movie details

A look at the storyline

Housefull 5 is the fifth installment in the popular Housefull franchise. The film, set on a luxury cruise, is filled with slapstick humor, mistaken identities, and chaotic situations revolving around a group of friends and their misadventures. The two versions feature different killers, but the rest of the film remains unchanged.

Film credits

The film was produced by Sajid Nadiadwala

Housefull 5 features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Chunky Pandey, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, and Nana Patekar. The film was produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Despite the star-studded cast and production team, the film received negative to mixed reviews.