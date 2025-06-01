Ahead of Akshay's 'Housefull 5,' revisiting the franchise's blockbuster journey
What's the story
The fifth installment of Akshay Kumar's popular comedy series, Housefull, is set to hit screens on June 6, 2025.
The film features a huge ensemble cast comprising Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Nargis Fakhri, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, and Fardeen Khan, and is directed by Tarun Mansukhani.
Housefull 5 is ready to take the audience by surprise with two versions, each featuring a different ending.
As we await the film, let's revisit the franchise.
#1
'Housefull' (2010)
The first film in the Housefull series, released in 2010, laid the foundation for the successful comedy series.
Starring Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta, Arjun Rampal and the late Jiah Khan, it reportedly earned ₹74.4cr at the Indian box office, per Koimoi.
This made it a hit among audiences.
It was directed by Sajid Khan.
#2
'Housefull 2' (2012)
The second film in the series, Housefull 2, released in 2012, took the comedy and entertainment quotient up a notch by featuring a bigger cast.
Apart from Kumar and Deshmukh, it featured an ensemble cast including John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Asin, Zarine Khan, and Shazahn Padamsee.
The film was a super hit with an estimated domestic collection of ₹114cr and was appreciated for its consistent humor.
#3
'Housefull 3' (2016)
Four years later, Housefull 3 was released.
While Kumar, Deshmukh, and Fernandez reprised their roles, Abhishek Bachchan, Fakhri, and Lisa Haydon were added to the cast.
The film reportedly earned a domestic collection of ₹107.7cr.
Although it wasn't as massive a hit as Housefull 2, it still managed to recover its budget and yield some profit.
It was directed by Sajid-Farhad.
#4
'Housefull 4' (2019)
The fourth installment, Housefull 4, was released in 2019 and helmed by Farhad Samji.
Also starring Bobby Deol and Kriti Sanon, it became one of the highest-grossing films of that year and the most successful film in the series so far.
The film reportedly earned ₹206cr in India, making it the first Housefull movie to cross the ₹200cr mark.
Will Housefull 5 now break this record?
We will know soon!