What's the story

The fifth installment of Akshay Kumar's popular comedy series, Housefull, is set to hit screens on June 6, 2025.

The film features a huge ensemble cast comprising Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Nargis Fakhri, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, and Fardeen Khan, and is directed by Tarun Mansukhani.

Housefull 5 is ready to take the audience by surprise with two versions, each featuring a different ending.

As we await the film, let's revisit the franchise.