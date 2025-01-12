What's the story

The critically acclaimed film I Want to Talk, directed by Shoojit Sircar and starring Abhishek Bachchan, will be getting a full-fledged OTT release on Amazon Prime Video.

The film will be available for streaming from January 17, reported OTTPlay.

Earlier, it was only available for rent at ₹349 on the same platform.

The production is a collaboration between Rising Sun Films and Kino Works with a screenplay by Ritesh Shah.