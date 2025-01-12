'I Want...' to stream on Prime Video next week: Report
What's the story
The critically acclaimed film I Want to Talk, directed by Shoojit Sircar and starring Abhishek Bachchan, will be getting a full-fledged OTT release on Amazon Prime Video.
The film will be available for streaming from January 17, reported OTTPlay.
Earlier, it was only available for rent at ₹349 on the same platform.
The production is a collaboration between Rising Sun Films and Kino Works with a screenplay by Ritesh Shah.
Plot details
'I Want to Talk' explores a cancer survivor's life
I Want to Talk draws inspiration from the real-life story of Arjun Sen, a cancer survivor played by Bachchan.
The story explores Sen's battle to keep his young daughter in his life as he gears up for life-changing surgery.
Although he lives the "American Dream," Sen discovers he has only 100 days left to live, prompting him to focus on spending time with his seven-year-old daughter.
Reception and insights
The film received critical acclaim despite box office failure
Despite getting rave reviews from critics, I Want to Talk tanked at the box office.
Bachchan, looking back at his role in I Want to Talk, said, "Life has them all (everyone) in a rut, yet they are content with their routines. The beauty of working on a film like this is that one gets to pause every so often and think, 'Hey, no, I can do something different."