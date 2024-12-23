Summarize Simplifying... In short The director of 'Viduthalai Part 2', Vetrimaaran, has announced that the film's OTT version will feature an extra hour of footage.

The film, which follows the journey of a teacher turned revolutionary leader, is expected to release on ZEE5 by mid-January 2025.

The first part of the film was a box office success, earning over ₹22.8 crore during its opening weekend.

'Viduthalai' is a two-part film series

'Viduthalai 2' OTT: Will it have hour of extra footage

By Tanvi Gupta 05:26 pm Dec 23, 202405:26 pm

What's the story Vijay Sethupathi's latest film Viduthalai Part 2, directed by Vetrimaaran, hit theaters on December 20. The film has been praised for Sethupathi's riveting performance and continues the thrilling story of its predecessor. Now, reports suggest that the film's extended version is set to release on digital streaming platforms with an additional hour of footage. The combined runtime of both parts will be approximately eight hours.

Release details

'Part 2' extended version to premiere on ZEE5

In a chat with Pinkvilla, director Vetrimaaran revealed that the streaming version of Viduthalai Part 2 will have an extended runtime. He said, "Viduthalai Part 2 extended version (one hour extra) will be released on OTT. In the US an extra eight minutes are being played as we trimmed the movie at the last moment." The OTT release date hasn't been confirmed yet but it's expected to drop on ZEE5 by mid-January 2025.

Film synopsis

'Viduthalai Part 2' plot and cast details

The story of Viduthalai Part 2 revolves around Perumal Vaathiyar, played by Sethupathi, who is captured by the police. His backstory shows how he went from being a teacher to a leader of a people's movement, inspired by communist ideologies. Eventually, he becomes a revolutionary and is branded an outlaw. Despite his attempts, Vaathiyar is captured by Kumaresan's battalion. The film stars Soori as Kumaresan and Manju Warrier as Mahalakshmi among others in pivotal roles.

Production history

'Viduthalai' was originally intended as a single film

Initially conceived as a single film, Viduthalai was split into two parts to preserve its storytelling integrity. Both parts were shot back-to-back, with the first part wrapping up in November 2022 and releasing on March 31, 2023. The second part needed additional filming that resumed in July 2024. The film continues to perform well at the box office, having collected over ₹22.8 crore (India net) during its opening weekend alone.