Charuhasan, the 93-year-old actor-director and brother of Kamal Haasan, was hospitalized following a fall and is set for surgery.

Despite health scares, he remains active in his career, recently appearing in the film 'Haraa', now streaming on Amazon Prime.

Charuhasan has been hospitalized after a fall

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:56 am Nov 01, 202411:56 am

What's the story Charuhasan, the elder brother of legendary actor Kamal Haasan and father of actor-filmmaker Suhasini Mani Ratnam, has been admitted to the hospital after a fall just before Diwali. Suhasini confirmed the news and shared photos and a video on Instagram from their Diwali celebration at the hospital. In her post, she wrote: "Midnight before Deepavali we had a fall. Our Deepavali was at emergency. But we are all geared up for surgery (sic)."

Pre-surgery message

Charuhasan reassured fans about his health before surgery

Before going under the knife, the 93-year-old actor-director sent a reassuring message to his wife via Suhasini. In the video shared by Suhasini, she asked her father what he wanted to tell his wife. Holding his daughter's hand, Charuhasan said: "I'm fine. I will come back and see you. I'm ready for the surgery. I'll be alright." Reportedly, this isn't Charuhasan's first health scare. He was admitted to a private hospital in August due to age-related illness.

Career update

Charuhasan's recent work in the film 'Haraa'

Despite his health issues, Charuhasan has continued to be active in his career. He was last seen in actor Mohan's comeback film, Haraa, which was released earlier this year. The film, directed by Vijay Sri, is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.