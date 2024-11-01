Summarize Simplifying... In short 'Venom 3: The Last Dance' has raked in ₹44.42cr in its first eight days in Indian theaters, despite fluctuating daily collections.

'Venom: The Last Dance' box office collection

'Venom 3' maintains pace; earns ₹44.42cr in 8 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:48 am Nov 01, 202411:48 am

What's the story Hollywood blockbuster Venom: The Last Dance continued to perform steadily at the Indian box office, raking in an estimated ₹44.42cr net in its first eight days across all languages. On its eighth day alone (Thursday), the Tom Hardy film added around ₹2.75cr to its total earnings. The number includes collections from English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions of the movie screened across the nation.

Earnings trend

'Venom: The Last Dance' witnessed fluctuating daily collections

The film's daily net collections have fluctuated wildly since its release. It opened with ₹4.65cr on Day 1, followed by a massive 68.82% jump to ₹7.85cr on Day 2 (Friday). The earnings peaked at ₹9.75cr on Day 3 (Saturday) but dipped slightly to ₹9.6cr on Day 4 (Sunday). The new week started with a sharp decline in collections, with Monday bringing in just ₹3.5cr and Tuesday further dropping to ₹3.14cr.

Mid-week performance

'Venom: The Last Dance' saw slight increase on Wednesday

Despite the initial drop at the start of the week, Venom: The Last Dance saw a slight increase in collections on Wednesday, earning ₹3.18cr. However, the upward trend was short-lived as Thursday's collections dipped again to an estimated ₹2.75cr. These fluctuations in daily earnings reflect the varying audience turnout for the film throughout its first eight days in theaters across India.

Occupancy analysis

'Venom: The Last Dance' recorded varied theater occupancy rates

On Thursday, Venom: The Last Dance registered an overall English occupancy of 11.58% in theaters across India. The film's Hindi version witnessed a slightly lower overall occupancy of 11.23%. However, the Tamil version trumped both with a whopping 42.23% overall occupancy. These numbers show that the film's performance varies greatly depending on the language and region of screening in India.