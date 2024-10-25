Summarize Simplifying... In short Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are set to attend the 2025 Met Gala, an event co-chaired by a diverse group including Rocky, actor Colman Domingo, F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, musician Pharrell Williams, and Vogue's Anna Wintour.

The gala will honor the Costume Institute's Spring 2025 exhibition, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style", exploring the enduring style of Black men in dandyism from the 18th century to the present. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Rapper A$AP Rocky is co-chairing the 2025 Met Gala

Rihanna confirms attendance at 2025 Met Gala with A$AP Rocky

By Tanvi Gupta 10:18 am Oct 25, 202410:18 am

What's the story Pop icon Rihanna has confirmed that she will be attending the 2025 Met Gala on May 5, 2025. She will be attending with her long-term boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, who is one of the co-chairs for the prestigious event. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she said while their fashion plans are still undecided, they are both committed to being at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Fashion plans

Rihanna's humorous take on Met Gala preparations

Rihanna jokingly expressed her worries about getting ready for the event, saying, "I'm not worried about him. I'm worried about what I'm gonna do." She also commended Rocky's willingness to help with fashion choices. "I never ask him for help, but he's always willing to help." Rihanna is no stranger to the Met Gala, having debuted in 2009. Some of her most iconic looks include a papal-inspired Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano ensemble for 2018's Heavenly Bodies theme.

Event details

2025 Met Gala co-chairs and exhibition theme revealed

The 2025 Met Gala will be co-chaired by a diverse group including Rocky, actor Colman Domingo, F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, musician Pharrell Williams, and Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. NBA legend LeBron James will make his debut appearance as an honorary co-chair. The event is designed to honor the Costume Institute's Spring 2025 exhibition titled Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. The official dress code for the Met Gala 2025 will be announced early next year.

Exhibition focus

Exhibition to explore Black style and dandyism

The next exhibition draws inspiration from Monica L. Miller's 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity. It will display garments, paintings, photographs, etc., that represent the lasting style of Black men in dandyism from the 18th century to the present. Miller will be joining Costume Institute Curator in Charge Andrew Bolton as a guest curator for this show.