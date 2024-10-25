Summarize Simplifying... In short Chiwetel Ejiofor, known for his roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, clarifies that his characters in 'Venom: The Last Dance' and 'Doctor Strange' are entirely distinct, dismissing any crossover theories.

In the latest Venom installment, he plays General Rex Strickland, a military figure in a secret facility, and the film has been lauded as the best in the series.

The movie, which premiered in New York, is eagerly awaited by global audiences.

Chiwetel Ejiofor debunks fan theories

'Venom,' 'Doctor Strange': Chiwetel Ejiofor addresses playing 2 Marvel characters

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:10 am Oct 25, 2024

What's the story Chiwetel Ejiofor, who played Karl Mordo (two versions) in Marvel's Doctor Strange (2016) and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), is starring in Venom: The Last Dance. And, he has debunked fan theories surrounding his Marvel characters. Speaking to Times Now, he said that despite theories, the worlds of Venom, Doctor Strange, and Spider-Man were different. He stressed that his Venom 3 character Rex Strickland isn't connected to his role in Doctor Strange.

Character distinction

'They are completely separate...'

Ejiofor further clarified the distinction between his characters in different films. "I loved being part of this film. These characters are really extraordinary," he said. "The part I play in this film is nothing to do with the part I play in other films. They are completely separate," he added, dismissing any theories of a crossover or connection between his roles across the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Role details

Ejiofor's role and collaboration in 'Venom: The Last Dance'

In Venom: The Last Dance, the third installment of the Venom series, Ejiofor plays General Rex Strickland. He said he was excited to work with co-actor Juno Temple in this "extraordinary franchise." Describing their roles, he shared, "We are kind of part of this secret facility. It's very exciting. It's tense kind of relationship and dynamic. Juno is more the science and I'm the militarian."

Film reception

'Venom: The Last Dance' received positive reviews post-premiere

Venom: The Last Dance, which had its world premiere in New York on October 21, has been receiving rave reviews from fans and film critics alike. Many have even called it the best offering in the franchise yet. The positive response only adds to the anticipation for its worldwide release where audiences will get to see Ejiofor's unique character portrayal as Strickland. It hit Indian theaters on Friday.