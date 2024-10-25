Summarize Simplifying... In short "Venom 3: The Last Dance" features two post-credits scenes that, while not groundbreaking, offer enough intrigue and comic relief to make them worth the wait.

Will 'Venom: The Last Dance' feature post-credits scenes

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:10 am Oct 25, 202402:10 am

What's the story Venom 3, officially titled Venom: The Last Dance, is the much-anticipated conclusion to Tom Hardy's Venom trilogy. Although marketed as a finale, the film also doubles as a potential launchpad for future narratives within Sony's Spider-Man Universe, colliding with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And Marvel films are known for their exciting post-credits scenes. Will Venom 3 follow suit? According to reports, it features two post-credits scenes: a mid-credits scene and a final post-credits scene!

'Venom 3' post-credits scenes: A glimpse into the future

The mid-credits scene of Venom 3 is a "button scene" that teases what's in store for Sony's Spider-Man Universe franchise, reported Comicbook. The final post-credits scene serves a dual purpose: it offers comic relief and possibly teases future developments. However, viewers should note that there's a long wait between these two scenes due to an unusually long end credits sequence in the film.

'Venom 3' post-credits scenes: Are they worth the wait?

When compared to MCU movies, the two post-credits scenes in Venom 3 are "mid-level." However, they are still better than some other Spider-Man spinoff movies' after-credits scenes. This assessment indicates that while these scenes may not be groundbreaking, they have enough intrigue and entertainment to justify staying in your seats a little longer.

'Venom 3: The Last Dance' plot and cast details

In Venom 3: The Last Dance, Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's most fascinating characters. The movie traces Eddie and Venom on the run, hunted by both of their worlds. As the net closes in on them, they are pushed to a heart-wrenching decision that will end their journey together.