'Deadpool and Wolverine' ending explained

What does 'Deadpool & Wolverine' ending mean for 'Avengers 5'

By Tanvi Gupta 12:30 am Jul 28, 202412:30 am

What's the story The long-awaited Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Deadpool & Wolverine finally hit theaters on Friday, ending a significant hiatus of new MCU movies. The movie is the first to feature Ryan Reynolds's character Wade Wilson, known as Deadpool, and Hugh Jackman's Logan, or Wolverine, within the MCU. The intricate plot unfolds with numerous twists and turns, culminating in a conclusion that leaves a profound impact on the future of Marvel. Here, we delve into the intricacies of Deadpool & Wolverine's ending.

Storyline

'Deadpool & Wolverine' plot centers on multiverse battle

Spoilers ahead. The storyline of Deadpool & Wolverine revolves around a struggle for control over a MacGuffin device. Reynolds's Deadpool and Jackman's Wolverine are in a race against time to prevent Emma Corrin's character, Cassandra Nova, from using the TVA's Time Ripper to obliterate every branch of the multiverse. The only way to stop Nova is by accessing the machine that powers the Time Ripper and serves as a physical bridge between its matter and anti-matter components.

Climax

Heroes' sacrifice and survival in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

In the film, Logan is ready to sacrifice himself by connecting the matter and anti-matter components of the Time Ripper—a move that would destroy both the device and him. However, Wade thwarts Logan's plan and takes his place. The duo only manages to complete this task when they join hands—their combined healing factors sparing them from death. The movie concludes with Nova being erased from existence by the exploding Time Ripper, while Deadpool and Wolverine return to a revitalized Earth-10005.

The big question

Do Deadpool and Vanessa get back together?

Deadpool's journey in Deadpool & Wolverine is deeply intertwined with his complex relationship with Vanessa. This romantic arc—central to the previous films—continues to be a driving force as Wade grapples with his purpose. After a breakup caused by his lack of direction, the film's ending suggests a potential reunion. Simultaneously, the film explores Wade's existential crisis. While Wolverine initially serves as a model of purpose, the film introduces the idea of a larger destiny for Deadpool.

Aftermath

Post-credits scene and future of Deadpool in MCU

The film features a post-credits scene that pays homage to Marvel movies with behind-the-scenes clips set to Green Day's Good Riddance. It also reveals that Chris Evans's Human Torch insulted Nova, allowing Evans to use explicit language in true Deadpool style. Despite the movie's heavy multiverse theme, director Shawn Levy confirmed it doesn't significantly impact the ongoing Multiverse Saga. He stated, "We very intentionally did not want a setup for the next Marvel movie."

Recruitment

Deadpool's potential inclusion in the MCU explored

The film also explores the possibility of Deadpool joining the MCU. A character named Mr. Paradox proposes to recruit Deadpool into the MCU, but there is no confirmation of him joining the Avengers—particularly for Avengers 5 and Avengers: Secret Wars. However, Happy Hogan, who is recruiting for the Avengers team, promises to keep an eye on Deadpool, suggesting a potential future involvement in the MCU.