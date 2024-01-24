Context

Why does this story matter?

The series is an adaptation of the Marvel Comics character Daredevil and is situated in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), maintaining continuity with the franchise's other titles. Daredevil (2015-2018) marked the first Marvel-Netflix series, paving the way for the crossover miniseries, The Defenders (2017). This recognition of the Defenders Saga—which includes six series—opens up the possibility of stars from other series (like Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist) making special appearances in Born Again.

Information

What is the 'Daredevil' series all about?

Blinded by chemicals, attorney Matthew Murdock leads a dual life, practicing law by day and donning the mantle of a vigilante by night. Proficient in martial arts, he engages in relentless battles against criminals in Hell's Kitchen. His journey culminates in the transformation into Daredevil—a symbol of justice in a city plagued by corruption.

Cast

Bullseye's role and other returning cast members

Bullseye is expected to feature in three episodes of Born Again. The series will also welcome back D'Onofrio as Fisk, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, and Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle, aka The Punisher. It's still uncertain whether the reported new entry, Sandrine Holt will play Kingpin's wife Vanessa Fisk, or if Ayelet Zurer (who essayed the role in the first two seasons of Daredevil) will reprise the role.

Changes

Significant creative overhaul and appointment of a new showrunner

In October 2023, reports surfaced that Born Again was undergoing a "significant creative reboot" due to production pauses caused by the historic WGA-SAG-AFTRA strikes. Head writers Chris Ord and Matt Corman, along with the series' directors, were quietly replaced. Dario Scardapane—known for his previous work on The Punisher (2017)—was appointed as the new showrunner. Scardapane's experience with Marvel characters linked to Daredevil made him an ideal choice to carry on the stories of Murdock on TV.

Insights

Who is assuming the directing duties?

Directing duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead have been chosen as the lead directors for the upcoming installment. They previously worked on Moon Knight (2022), introducing audiences to Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) and his multiple personalities. Additionally, they directed the second season of Loki, following Tom Hiddleston's titular character as he attempted to protect the multiverse from He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors). Notably, Born Again's release date has yet to be announced.