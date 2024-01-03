'Killer Soup' trailer: Manoj Bajpayee promises double-trouble with Konkona Sensharma

Hold on to your seats, crime thriller lovers! The official trailer for the much-awaited comedy crime web series, Killer Soup, starring the brilliant Manoj Bajpayee and the versatile Konkona Sen Sharma, has finally been dropped today. Directed by the talented Abhishek Chaubey, this Netflix original is set to premiere on January 11. The trailer has already created a buzz with its captivating visuals and enigmatic storyline.

More about the series

The Killer Soup trailer keeps you glued to the screen without spilling any major plot details. It offers sneak peeks of all the characters as the mystery boils up and reaches a thrilling climax. The series boasts a star-studded cast, including Bajpayee, Sen Sharma, Nasser, Sayaji Shinde, and Anula Navlekar. Chaubey has teamed up with Unaiza Merchant, Anant Tripathi, and Harshad Nalawade to create and write this intriguing web series.

