'Bridgerton 3': What's in store for Benedict, the skipped sibling

By Tanvi Gupta 01:49 pm Dec 12, 2023

Will Benedict's love life be a showstopper in 'Bridgerton 3'?

Excitement is building for Bridgerton fans as Season 3 vows a spectacular return on Netflix in 2024. According to a now-deleted tweet, Part 1 is scheduled for May 16, and Part 2 for June 13 next year. While the forthcoming season won't focus on Benedict (ideally next-in-line), let's explore how his narrative will be shaped for him to take the lead in Season 4.

Why does this story matter?

Netflix's Regency-era series, Bridgerton, draws inspiration from Julia Quinn's novels, each centered around a Bridgerton sibling and their love story. Season 1, based on The Duke and I, unfolded Daphne's tale, while Season 2 (The Viscount Who Loved Me) shifted focus to Anthony. Following the books' chronology, Season 3's lead sibling should have been Benedict, but makers have skipped past him to Colin.

But first, what is 'Bridgerton' all about?

In the Regency era, the Bridgerton family—comprising eight siblings: Anthony, Benedict, Colin, Daphne, Eloise, Francesca, Gregory, and Hyacinth—embarks on a quest for love within London's high society. Their journey unfolds amid a tapestry of friendships and rivalries—painting a captivating portrait of romance and ambition.

Colin, Penelope will take the spotlight in S03

S03 is poised to revolve around Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington—marking a departure from the book order by skipping Benedict's romance. Additionally, the upcoming season will delve into Anthony and Kate settling into their newlywed life. While no potential love interest has yet appeared on Benedict's horizon in the show, the third season has the perfect opportunity to paint a beginning.

Benedict's S02 struggles set stage for confidence boosting in S03

As S02 concludes, Benedict exits art school, disheartened by Anthony's role in securing his place. His lingering artistic self-doubt can pave the way for an encounter with Sophie—a lady's maid to the Bridgerton sisters—Benedict's original romantic interest. In An Offer from a Gentleman, Sophie is instrumental in boosting Benedict's confidence in his paintings. So, Shondaland can easily begin Benedict-Sophie's story this season.

Potential bisexual exploration could also be a route

In S01, Benedict's potential bisexuality was hinted at, particularly in his interactions with Sir Henry Granville (a famous artist in London society). Although this angle was dropped in S02, the third installment could witness Benedict's exploration of his sexuality. Engaging with individuals outside the ton could offer him a space to freely navigate his sexuality away from societal scrutiny.

Could Benedict be the much-awaited LGBTQ+ lead of 'Bridgerton'?

Benedict's possible bisexuality in the series offers a promising avenue for increased LGBTQ+ representation. In a series where unconventional romances face challenges, choosing to fix Benedict with a new and unconventional romantic interest could be revolutionary. Whether or not it leads to a traditional happily ever after, S03 holds the potential for a captivating narrative shift by allowing Benedict to authentically explore his sexuality.