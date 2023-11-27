'Koffee with Karan': Rani Mukerji threatens to expose Karan Johar

'Koffee with Karan': Rani Mukerji threatens to expose Karan Johar

'Koffee With Karan' S08 EP06 premieres on Thursday

Get ready for a fun-filled episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8, as the lively sister duo of Kajol and Rani Mukerji is set to grace the much-talked-about couch. The Karan Johar-hosted chat show is all about the glittery and jittery bits of Tinseltown. The newly released promo shows Mukerji threatening to expose Johar, whereas Kajol plans a walkout.

Hilarious moments from the upcoming episode

The promo also showcased a sneak peek into the laughter and excitement in store. As the trio reminisced about their younger days, Mukerji playfully accused host Johar of "snatching food" and "hitting her," while Kajol seemed to have forgotten Mukerji's special appearance in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. This episode is sure to be packed with surprising revelations and engaging conversations between the three. The episode premieres on Thursday on Disney+ Hotstar.

