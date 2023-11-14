'KWK': Kareena Kapoor advises Alia Bhatt to have another child

By Aikantik Bag 02:09 pm Nov 14, 2023

'Koffee With Karan' S08 EP04 premieres on Thursday

Koffee With Karan Season 8 is becoming more interesting. The sisters-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt are set to grace the coveted couch of the Karan Johar-hosted chat show and fans are waiting for some juice gossip and conversations. As per an exclusive tidbit obtained by Pinkvilla, Kapoor Khan will playfully advise Bhatt to think about having a second child after her daughter Raha with spouse Ranbir Kapoor.

Bhatt and Kapoor have playful fights over Raha

Reportedly, Bhatt opened up about her family life with Ranbir Kapoor on the show, expressing how they treasure the moments spent with their daughter. However, lighthearted quarrels break out between them as they vie for quality time with little Raha. Alia amusingly revealed, "Sometimes, we fight at home for Raha. It's like now you have her, now give me."

Kapoor Khan had this solution for new parents

In response to Bhatt and Kapoor's cute banter, Kapoor Khan jokingly proposed, "That's the cue to have another one, maybe, so both of you can have one each." The forthcoming episode will also uncover the complexities of Bhatt and Kapoor Khan's bond and give viewers a peek into their dancing skills. The episode will air on Thursday.