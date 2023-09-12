Pratilipi and Disney Star collaborate for multi-series content deal

Written by Rishabh Raj September 12, 2023 | 03:19 pm 2 min read

The shows will be available in multiple languages on Disney Star's TV and digital platforms (Photo credit: Indian television)

Disney Star has announced a partnership with Pratilipi, an Indian online self-publishing and audiobook portal, to develop multiple new fiction television shows adapted from stories available on Pratilipi. This collaboration marks the first time a TV series will be adapted and developed from an online self-publishing and audiobook platform, with shows set to be broadcast across languages on Disney Star's TV and digital platforms.

Pratilipi's diverse content meets Disney Star's reach

Pratilipi boasts over 10 million stories in the form of short stories, series, audiobooks, and comics, providing quality content in multiple formats to cater to diverse audiences. The platform's collaboration with Disney Star highlights its commitment to creating multi-format content for a wider audience and showcases the potential of online self-publishing platforms in the entertainment industry.

Game-changing collaboration for self-publishing and TV

This partnership between Pratilipi and Disney Star is a game-changer, as it brings together the best of both worlds: online self-publishing and traditional television. Pratilipi is home to some of the best stories, particularly in regional languages, and this association will enable the platform to recreate some of its popular stories into televised series, providing a platform for authentic storytelling emerging from fresh talent across the country.

Empowering writers

Gaurav Bannerjee, Head of Content, Disney+Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, commented on the collaboration, stating, "As the nation's leading storyteller, we are excited to provide a platform for authentic storytelling emerging from fresh talent across the country." Pratilipi CEO and co-founder Ranjeet Pratap Singh said, "We have always believed in providing quality content in multiple formats to suit everyone's needs. Our collaboration with Disney Star is a testament to our continuous commitment to creating multi-format content for a wider audience."

