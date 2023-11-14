'Kaathal - The Core' trailer out: Cast, summary, release date

'Kaathal - The Core' trailer out: Cast, summary, release date

The highly awaited trailer for the political drama Kaathal - The Core, helmed by Jeo Baby and featuring renowned actors Mammootty and Jyothika was unveiled recently. Mammootty shared the news of the trailer's launch on his X (previously Twitter) account, generating excitement among fans. As we anticipate a power-packed performance by the duo, let's dive into the cast, release date, and crux of the film.

This will mark Jyothika's comeback in Malayalam cinema

In Kaathal - The Core, Mammootty takes on the role of Mathew Devassy, a multifaceted character who enters the political arena, running as a left-wing independent candidate in the panchayat elections. The cast includes includes Joji John, Jisshu Sengupta, and Muthumani, among others. This marks the sixth directorial venture for Baby, whereas Jyothika will be returning to Malayalam movies after 14 long years. The film is slated for a November 23 release.

