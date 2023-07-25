Rajinikanth vs Dhyan Sreenivasan: What's 'Jailer' films' controversy all about

Rajinikanth vs Dhyan Sreenivasan: What's 'Jailer' films' controversy all about

Written by Namrata Ganguly July 25, 2023

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' vs Dhyan Sreenivasan's 'Jailer' controversy

Two films, two actors, same title, same release date. That's what the controversy is about. After a legal tussle between Rajinikanth starrer, much-awaited Tamil film Jailer and Dhyan Sreenivasan's Malayalam film of the same name, for similar titles, these are both now eyeing an August 10 theatrical release. Take a look at the details of the legal battle between the two films.

How did the controversy begin?

Tamil film Jailer's director Nelson Dilipkumar found himself in the middle of a controversy when Sakkir Madathil, the director of the Malayalam Jailer, claimed that he was the first to register the title. He said that he had registered the title with the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) bench in 2021 which was way before the announcement of the Tamil film's title.

What's the legal tussle between the 'Jailer' films?

Madathil also reportedly mentioned that he had requested Sun Pictures (Rajinikanth starrer's producers) to change the title, dub, and release the film in Malayalam so that neither of them is affected. However, they denied the request and went ahead with the same title, reportedly. What's more, Sun Pictures moved the Madras High Court regarding the same. Madathil, then, filed a counter-petition in the court.

About Rajinikanth's 'Jailer'

Directed by Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures, the Tamil action comedy-drama film Jailer stars Rajinikanth in the lead. It also features Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, and Yogi Babu, among others. It narrates the story of a jailer who puts on a show to stop a gang trying to free their leader from jail.

About Sreenivasan's 'Jailer'

Touted to be a period thriller film, the Malayalam film Jailer stars Sreenivasan and Divya Pillai as the lead. Set in 1956-57, it follows a jailer who stays with five criminals and tries an experiment with them. Neither of the films is said to have any resemblance with the other, but the Malayalam filmmakers think the same titles might confuse the audience.

