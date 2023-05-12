Entertainment

Box office: 'Ponniyin Selvan: II' inches toward Rs. 350cr-mark

Box office: 'Ponniyin Selvan: II' inches toward Rs. 350cr-mark

Written by Aikantik Bag May 12, 2023, 11:37 am 1 min read

'Ponniyin Selvan: II' box office collections

Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: II is all over the moon! The film was Tamil cinema's dream for more than six decades and the maverick delivered it with ease. The film received rave reviews and has been quite steady at the box office. Globally, the film has breached the Rs. 300 crore mark and inching closer toward Rs. 350 crore mark.

Crucial weekend lies ahead

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the period drama earned Rs, 2.33 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it earned Rs. 163.19 crore. Now it is pitted against Sudipto Sen's The Kerala Story. The ensemble cast of the historical drama includes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Vikram, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jayam Ravi, and Prakash Raj, among others. The music is helmed by the maestro AR Rahman.

Twitter Post