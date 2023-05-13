Entertainment

'Custody' box office: Naga Chaitanya starrer opens at Rs. 4cr

May 13, 2023

Naga Chaitanya-led 'Custody' is currently in cinemas

Naga Chaitanya's Tamil-Telugu bilingual film Custody was released in the theaters on Friday (May 12), where it locked horns with multiple movies such as the patriotic thriller IB71, the romantic comedy Love Again, and the action drama Chatrapathi. Naturally, the screens and the audience was divided among all these films. As per reports, the Venkat Prabhu directorial touched Rs. 4cr on its opening day.

Why does this story matter?

Custody is consequential for Chaitanya since it marks his 22nd film outing ever since he stepped into the industry with Josh (2009).

A full-blown action thriller, the film's cast includes Krithi Shetty, Priyamani, Sarath Kumar, and Arvind Swami, among others.

It is said to be the costliest film of Chaitanya's career, with a budget crossing Rs. 30cr, so it must also yield good returns.

Film registered maximum occupancy at night

As per industry trade tracker Sacnilk, the film has reportedly earned about Rs. 4cr (early estimates), and it registered an overall 25.75% Telugu occupancy on Friday. However, the maximum crowd turned up during the night shows (35.29%), followed by morning and evening shows (24.31% and 21.85%, respectively). With the weekend ahead, Custody still has the chance to mint more money.

Meet team behind 'Custody'

Srinivasaa Chitturi has bankrolled the drama under his Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner, and it marks Prabhu's 11 feature film. Prabhu is majorly known for his movie Maanaadu starring Silambarasan TR, and his films usually have quirky dialogues and witty twists that appeal to the audiences. Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja and his son Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed Custody's music, while Kathiir helmed the drama's cinematography.

Earlier, Chaitanya expressed confidence in character

Speaking to 123Telugu ahead of Custody's release, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor said, "There is so much potential for the rise [of the character of a police constable]. I really enjoyed the way Venkat Prabhu designed my character arc." "By the end, the audience will get the feel of a larger-than-life character. The audience will enjoy the organic rise of my character very well."