After ruling Tamil halls, 'Viduthalai Part-1's Telugu version is coming

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 12, 2023, 04:29 pm 1 min read

'Viduthala Part 1' release date is out

Vetrimaaran is one of the best filmmakers in Tamil cinema. His recent directorial Viduthalai Part 1 has been steady at the box office and has been loved by both viewers and critics. The film is all set to get a Telugu release under the title Viduthala Part 1. Actor Vijay Sethupathi took to Twitter to announce the same.

Story, cast, and other details

The story revolves around police brutality and the Telugu version is set to release this Friday (April 15). The movie is headlined by Soori and stars Sethupathi, Bhavani Sre, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. The project is bankrolled by Elred Kumar under the Grassroot Film Company Production. The Telugu release will add a much-needed boost to the film's commercial success.

