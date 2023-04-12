Entertainment

'SSMB29': Mahesh Babu's character inspired by Lord Hanuman, per report

Written by Tanvi Gupta Apr 12, 2023, 02:57 pm 3 min read

Mahesh Babu's character in the upcoming jungle adventure film is said to be inspired by Lord Hanuman

After the massive popularity of the Academy Award-winning RRR, the expectations from SS Rajamouli are skyrocketing. The acclaimed director is currently occupied writing his next film, which is said to be a larger-than-life jungle adventure that will feature South sensation, Mahesh Babu in the lead role. As per a report, the actor's role will be inspired by Lord Hanuman in the yet-untitled Rajamouli film.

Why does this story matter?

Tentatively titled SSMB29, the project is capturing headlines for a while now.

Fans are excited to see Rajamouli and Babu teaming up for the first time for a project.

The script of the film has been penned by KV Vijayendra Prasad, who earlier in an interview revealed that the film is based on a true story and is being developed as a franchise.

Babu's character will have similar traits to Lord Hanuman

As per a Pinkvilla report, Babu's character is said to be inspired by Lord Hanuman. The report cited a source close to development who stated, "Rajamouli loves to take inspiration from Ramayan and Mahabharat and his next film with Babu will be no different." While the film is an African jungle adventure, the actor's character will have traits similar to Lord Hanuman.

Rajamouli borrowed themes from Indian mythology for 'RRR' too

It is pertinent to mention that this is not the first time that the acclaimed director sourced the core material from Indian epics like Ramayan and Mahabharat. To recall, RRR, which made waves internationally, also touched upon these Indian epics. Rajamouli borrowed the character names—Bheem and Lord Ram for Jr. NTR and Ram Charan and showcased the crossover between the two biggest epics.

The untitled film is targeting release in 2025

Since the film will mark Babu's entry into the world of pan-Indian cinema, there is a lot of hype surrounding the film. The Pinkvilla report further stated, "Presently, the film is in the writing stage, and the team aims to take it on floors by 2023 end. It's among the most expensive films of Indian Cinema and will extensively be shot in Amazon forest."

Will the film be bankrolled by Sony Pictures or Disney?

The yet-untitled film is set to be produced by an international studio and the VFX work will be executed in Los Angeles. Earlier there were reports circulating that Disney might bankroll the film, but now Sony Pictures is in the race to back the film. Per Pinkvilla's report, "It's a fight between Disney and Sony, as both the studios have promised world-class technical support."