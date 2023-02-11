Entertainment

Steven Spielberg to James Cameron: Hollywood filmmakers who loved 'RRR'

Steven Spielberg to James Cameron: Hollywood filmmakers who loved 'RRR'

Written by Divya Bhonsale Feb 11, 2023, 11:18 am 2 min read

Steven Spielberg called SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' an 'eye candy film' in an online conversation between the two

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's RRR is one of the biggest and most successful Indian films of all time. From winning a Golden Globe to now looking at an Oscar, RRR has struck a chord with filmmakers and actors worldwide. Recently, Hollywood legend Steven Spielberg called it an "eye candy" film. Let's check out other Hollywood celebrities who loved watching RRR and their reactions.

Steven Spielberg

In an online conversation with SS Rajamouli, Spielberg lauded RRR. Saying he loved the performances of Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, and Alia Bhatt, he appreciated Alison Doody's casting, his "girl from Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade." He went on to compliment Rajamouli for how he ended Doody's story. "Beautiful, visual style and extraordinary to look at and experience. Congratulations for RRR!" said Spielberg.

James Cameron

Oscar-winning director James Cameron was also left impressed after watching the Rajamouli-directed movie. He enjoyed it so much that he decided to watch it again—he saw it with his wife, Suzy, for the second time. Rajamouli, who met Cameron last month, took to Twitter saying that Cameron watched it twice and that he discussed the film with the RRR team for good 10 minutes.

Russo Brothers

Russo Brothers, Joe and Anthony, who helmed films like Avengers: Endgame and The Gray Man, also expressed their views after watching the movie. Talking to PTI last year, Joe said, "It's big at the moment because of Netflix, RRR was a great movie. I thought it was really a well-done epic, (with) nice strong themes, great visuals, and a really powerful story about brotherhood."

James Gunn

Filmmaker and co-CEO of DC Studios, James Gunn, also took to Twitter to share his experience of watching RRR in July last year. After director Scott Derrickson lauded the Rajamouli directorial, a fan asked Gunn to watch it as well and share his thoughts on it. To this, the Guardians of the Galaxy director tweeted: "I did. Totally dug it."

Daniel Kwan

Everything Everywhere All At Once co-director Daniel Kwan applauded RRR last year. "After a busy year of work and travelling I've finally checked a couple things off my list 1) finished my taxes (I know the irony) and 2) watched RRR. HOLY COW ya'll weren't kidding. Anytime I watch an Indian action film I feel like I'm working in the wrong country," he tweeted.