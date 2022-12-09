Entertainment

'RRR' receives honorary mention from National Board of Review 2022!

Written by Isha Sharma Dec 09, 2022, 10:41 am 3 min read

Another feather was added in 'RRR's cap!

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR is showing no signs of fatigue or exhaustion on the global stage! It has been on a record-breaking spree ever since its release in March 2022, and it has now earned another phenomenal accolade. Now, the National Board of Review has included RRR as an honorary mention in its list of the top films of 2022! Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

The period drama, set in pre-Independence India, has grossed over Rs. 1,200cr at the global box office.

The film even received a shoutout from Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson who described it as "an awesomely outrageous roller coaster of a movie."

Filmmaker James Gunn said that he "totally dug" the movie.

It may also be India's rare chance at the 2023 Oscars.

What exactly is the National Board of Review?

The Board was established in 1909, and this year, "a select group of film enthusiasts, filmmakers, professionals, academics, and students viewed 269 films, [many] were followed by discussions with directors, actors, producers, and screenwriters." Films released theatrically in the US are considered by the Board.

'Top Gun: Maverick' won the Best Film Award

The Best Film Award went to Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick, while Steven Spielberg picked up the Best Director Award for The Fabelmans. Colin Farrell was adjudged the Best Actor for The Banshees of Inisherin, while Michelle Yeoh won the Best Actress for Everything Everywhere All at Once. Other honorary film mentions include The Woman King and Avatar: The Way of Water.

Here's the entire list

'RRR' helmer also won another international award recently

Meanwhile, Rajamouli recently bagged the Best Director award at the New York Film Critics Circle. Founded in 1935, the New York Film Critics Circle is the oldest critics group in the US and has members from different magazines, publications, etc. The group will hand out its awards at a dinner in early January and Rajamouli will also receive his award on the same day.

Will 'RRR' end India's drought at the Academy Awards?

RRR is eyeing a nomination through the "For Your Consideration" campaign. The categories are Best Motion Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Actress (Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt), Best Original Song (Naatu Naatu), and Best Original Score (MM Keeravani). Other categories include Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Sound, Best Film Editing, and Best Makeup & Hairstyling.

