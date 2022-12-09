Entertainment

Happy birthday, Dia Mirza: Lesser-known facts about the actor-producer

Written by Isha Sharma Dec 09, 2022, 04:10 am 3 min read

Dia Mirza has turned 41. Happy birthday!

Actor-model-producer-environmentalist Dia Mirza turned 41 on Friday! The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor has been active in the industry since 2000 when she won the Femina Miss India Asia Pacific and Miss Asia Pacific International. Over the years, she has been quite vocal about social issues and environmental menaces. As she turns a year older, let's explore some lesser-known facts about her.

Mirza was quite active even during her college days

Per reports, while pursuing her graduation in Hyderabad, the actor worked as a marketing executive for a multimedia film. Around the same time, she modeled for some big brands such as Lipton, Walls Ice Cream, and Emami. Because of her multiple work commitments and professional endeavors, she couldn't complete her graduation but went on to attain several accolades in multiple fields!

Mirza is fond of several activities such as cooking, writing

Mirza, who has donned several hats, also boasts of a diverse range of interests and likes to invest her time in several interesting, rejuvenating activities. For instance, she is fond of a host of tasks such as pottery, reading, writing, horse riding, theater, photography, and cooking. "I love to eat and love to feed. I find cooking very therapeutic," she once said.

This is how the actor likes to start her mornings

The Sanju actor once spoke to Vogue about her "wellness routine" and how "it is of paramount importance to [her]." "For three years now, the star has been starting off her days in her garden with a unique wellness practice called "earthing." It involves spending 10 minutes walking barefoot on soil and grass to ground oneself, connect with nature, and feel centered," reported Vogue.

What would she do with a superpower?

Don't we all wish for a superpower or two? When asked if there's any superpower she would like to possess, she said that "[she would] want the ability to get rid of all the plastic harming the environment, especially the kind clogging up all our water bodies." She also wants Indians to stop using single-use plastics, considering the threat they pose to the environment.

A look at her incredible work on the social front

Mirza has been fiercely vocal about several societal menaces and has lent her support to numerous campaigns. Even on Instagram, she regularly uses her reach to trigger important conversations. Reportedly, she has supported PETA, United Nations CRY, and the Cancer Patients Aid Foundation, among others. She has also raised awareness about HIV, female foeticide, and the Swachh Bharat Mission. Such inspiring, stellar feats!