Happy birthday Kylie Jenner: Successful businesses set up by her

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 10, 2022, 04:10 am 2 min read

Happy birthday Kylie Jenner!

Kylie Jenner celebrates her birthday on Wednesday! At 25, the young Jenner has already established herself as a business mogul thanks to her highly successful businesses and collaborations. In 2019, Forbes dubbed her the world's youngest "self-made" billionaire. She was 21 at the time. From her makeup company Kylie Cosmetics to her skincare line Kylie Skin, we look at the young entrepreneur's successful businesses.

#1 Kylie Cosmetics

Jenner founded her makeup company Kylie Cosmetics back in 2015. And, within the first 18 months of opening shop, her brand had already raked in $400M, per Forbes. Her cosmetics line is so popular that products like the Lip Kit were sold out within seconds of her promoting them on her social media pages. Kylie Cosmetics is reportedly estimated to be valued at $600M.

#2 Kylie Skin

Since makeup and skin care go hand in hand, Jenner was inspired to introduce her own line of skin care products as well called Kylie Skin. The brand follows ethical rules to push cruelty-free, vegan, gluten-free, paraben-free, sulfate-free, and dermatologist-tested products that are safe for all skin types. Since the brand's launch in 2019, her products often go out of stock within hours!

#3 Kylie Swim

In August 2021, Jenner also introduced her swimwear line Kylie Swim which was long-awaited by many. The curated capsule collection consisted of many summery colors like yellow, orange, and fuchsia ombre in many modern and innovative cuts like a criss-cross one-piece and bustier-style monokinis. Although Jenner wanted to introduce another collection, it seems like Kylie Swim is on hold for a while.

#4 Kylie Baby

Further adding to her highly successful businesses, Jenner also recently started her brand Kylie Baby which she had been working on for three years. The cosmetics line consists of products like gentle shampoos, lotions, conditioners, lip and cheek sticks, soothing balms, towels, hairbrushes, and more. Kylie Baby products follow the Kylie Cosmetics pedigree of using ethical ingredients to provide pediatrician-tested skincare.