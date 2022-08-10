Entertainment

Examining IMDb ratings, performances of Aamir Khan's last 5 films

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 10, 2022, 02:10 am 2 min read

'Laal Singh Chaddha' is gearing up for release on August 11.

Aamir Khan is set to appear on the silver screen after a break of about four years with Laal Singh Chaddha (LSC). Since his previous film Thugs of Hindostan (2018) received mixed to negative reviews, LSC's success is all the more important for Khan and his fans. Let's take a look at how his last five films were received by critics and viewers alike.

#1 'Thugs of Hindostan'

Thugs of Hindostan co-starred Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif. Made on a budget of more than Rs. 150cr, it minted more than Rs. 314cr from its worldwide box office window. However, as far as reviews are concerned, it only has a 4/10 rating on IMDb. On Rotten Tomatoes, critics have given it a disastrous 19% rating, while fans have given it 46%.

#2 'Dangal'

Khan produced and starred in Dangal (2016), playing wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat. The film has a glorious 8.3/10 rating on IMDb and on Rotten Tomatoes, Dangal enjoys a good 88% from critics and 93% from the audience's reviews. The film also performed exceptionally well at the Indian and overseas box office windows. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal co-starred Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

#3 'PK'

Khan played an alien in Rajkumar Hirani's comedy-drama PK (2014). It was one of the highly acclaimed films of Bollywood back then, even receiving shoutouts from actors such as Vijay. On IMDb, PK has an 8.1/10 rating, while on Rotten Tomatoes, it has received 77% critic endorsement and the audience has given it an 85%. Anushka Sharma played the co-lead.

#4 'Dhoom 3'

Dhoom 3 (2013) is Khan's one of most successful ventures. The Indian box office even declared it the most successful venture of 2013 in just two days of its release. However, Dhoom 3 may not have more to add to its credits as it has a mere 5.3/10 on IMDb, while on Rotten Tomatoes, critics and audience have given it 74% and 48% ratings.

#5 'Talaash: The Answer Lies Within'

Khan's Talaash: The Answer Lies Within (2012) directed by Reema Kagti, emerged to be a hit by minting over Rs. 89.5cr at the Indian box office. Co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rajkummar Rao, and Rani Mukerji, Talaash has a rating of 7.2 on IMDb while critics on Rotten Tomatoes have given it an 81% rating, and the audience has given it only 64%.