Entertainment

Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal recalls battle with stomach cancer

Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal recalls battle with stomach cancer

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 09, 2022, 04:46 pm 3 min read

Sham Kaushal opened up about his battle with cancer. (Photo credit: Twitter/@shamkaushal09)

Stunt director and actor Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal opened up about his battle with stomach cancer for the first time since it was diagnosed in 2003. In an interview with ETimes, the stunt and action director recalled how he found out about the diagnosis and also recalled some memorable moments from his lustrous career spanning four decades. Read on for more.

Story Kaushal developed cancer in 2003, after shooting 'Lakshya'

In the interview, Kaushal recollected how he had started experiencing stomach pain while returning from Ladakh in September 2003 after shooting Lakshya. "I had a lot of pain in my stomach. The next day, I went to Nanavati Hospital for a check-up," he said. He also informed that he had been to the same hospital with Nana Patekar before to treat an appendix issue.

Diagnosis Kaushal: 'I was not sure whether I would survive'

Patekar, who was in Pune at the time of Kaushal's admission, flew down and came straight to the hospital to meet him. "The doctors had cut out a piece of the stomach and sent it for tests. It was diagnosed as cancer," Kaushal said and added, "I was not sure whether I would survive or not. I have not shared this with anyone."

Confession Veteran stunt director revealed he wanted to end his life

During the chat, Kaushal recalled that he had signed a film that had to go on floors in November but due to his condition, he was hospitalized in October. He revealed that he wanted to end his life and stop living like that. "I told God, 'Please end this. I don't have any regrets,'" he prayed and asked God to not make him weak.

Information Director Anurag Kashyap waited 50 days for Kaushal to return

He revealed that the film he was supposed to work on was Black Friday and director Anurag Kashyap had told him, "Sir, only you'll do this film and we will wait for it." As promised, Kashyap waited for 50 days until Kaushal was discharged in December. "The first film that I did was with the same director who had waited for me."

Projects Looking at Kaushal's notable works

Continuing his conversation about the shoot, Kaushal also mentioned that he was under constant tests for a year after but luckily, the cancer did not spread. "They kept testing me for a year. But luckily, the cancer did not spread. It's been 19 years since that incident," he said. Kaushal is known for films like Dangal, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Krrish 3, and others.