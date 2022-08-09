Entertainment

'Sita Ramam' box office: Dulquer Salmaan starrer sees steady growth

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 09, 2022

'Sita Ramam' hit the cinema halls on August 5.

Director Hanu Raghavapudi's multilingual romantic drama Sita Ramam led by Dulquer Salmaan is turning out to be yet another eventful venture from the South. In a matter of just three days, the period drama has managed to collect Rs. 25cr from its worldwide box office window and had a pretty decent show on Monday. Read on to know more about the box office numbers.

Why does this story matter?

Several of the recently released Telugu films including Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's action drama Acharya failed to shine at the box office.

And the producers' association of Tollywood is currently on a strike in a bid to reduce production costs, as the films are not performing well.

The success of Sita Ramam is particularly an exciting development given the situation.

Film touched Rs. 25cr mark on Monday

Salmaan took to his social media and announced on Monday that the film has already crossed Rs. 25cr at the worldwide box office. "This is just your love," he wrote alongside sharing a promotional photo. The film also has Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. Composer Vishal Chandrasekhar and cinematographers PS Vinod and Shreyaas Krishna are part of the technical crew.

Take a look at Salmaan's tweet here

Positive word-of-mouth reviews helped the film largely

Sita Ramam has been receiving positive responses from fans and critics alike. According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, more shows may be added as there is a huge demand for tickets. He wrote on Twitter, "#Sitaramam is turning out to be cult classic blockbuster with each passing day! The film had a very good Monday. Huge demand mounting on distributors to add more shows."

Box office clash with 'Bimbisara' and 'Bullet Train'

Sita Ramam's victory is particularly important as it locked horns with the Telugu film Bimbisara and the Hollywood movie Bullet Train. All three films were released on August 5. Bimbisara, starring Nandamuri Kalyan Ram in the lead role, is directed by Mallidi Vassishta. On the other hand, Bullet Train starring Brad Pitt is directed by David Leitch. All three ventures have been performing well.