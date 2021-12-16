Entertainment Prakash Raj funds girl's UK education, helps her secure job

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Twitter Published on Dec 16, 2021, 06:49 pm

Prakash Raj turned a real life hero for a girl

Prakash Raj, who's generally known for his performances as an antagonist, has proved to be a real life hero for someone, a Dalit girl. The acclaimed actor sponsored her education in the UK. Not only that, after she got her Master's degree, he also gave her financial assistance to secure a job in that country. Raj's benevolent act was shared by director Naveen Mohamedali.

Importance Why does this story matter?

The Iruvar actor has always been vocal when it comes to matters involving the oppressed class, in his social media spaces and during his public appearances. And with this act of funding a Dalit girl's education, he has proved that he stands by his statements. Also, since celebrities are emulated in this country, such responsible gestures go a long way to promote humanity.

Details Director Naveen Mohamedali had shared an article with Raj

Mohamedali, who had directed the pretty well-received film Moodar Koodam, shared the details online. It all happened in March 2020, when he had passed on an article from Round Table India, which had information about this girl's education getting stuck because of monetary issues, to Raj, requesting some contribution. Raj then talked to the uncle of Srichandana, the girl, who doesn't have a father.

Information Apart from Mohamedali, director Cheran too applauded Raj

After learning about her situation, Raj readily agreed to fund the girl's education. Thanking him, Mohamedali wrote, "Thanks and salutes to this man Prakash Raj. He has financially helped Srichandana, a fatherless poor meritorious Dalit girl, secure her admission in (a) UK university, finish her masters and now funded for her to find a job there too." National Award-winning director Cheran too applauded Raj.

Twitter Post Read all about it here

on 18March2020 i forwarded an article from #RoundTableIndia to Prakashraj sir and requested him to make a small contribution. he asked me if it was genuine. i gave him the girl's uncle's number. he spoke to Srichandana and took up her complete education https://t.co/scAPIrjy5l — Naveen Mohamedali (@NaveenFilmmaker) December 13, 2021

Updates The actor was last seen in Rajinikanth's 'Annaatthe,' and 'Enemy'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raj was last featured in the Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe, and Enemy. His performance in the recently released film Jai Bhim with Suriya received huge positive response. He will next be seen in Ponniyin Selvan, directed by Mani Ratnam. The multi-starrer project also has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 'Chiyaan' Vikram, 'Jayam' Ravi, and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles.